While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 12

Biden told Israel’s Netanyahu he must protect safety of refugees in Rafah: White House



US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb 11 that Israel should not proceed with a military operation in Rafah without a plan to ensure the safety of the roughly 1 million people sheltering there, the White House said.

Biden’s call with Netanyahu came days after the US leader told reporters that Israel’s response in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza was “over the top.”

The call also focused on ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by the Islamist group Hamas in its Oct 7 attack on Israel, the White House said.

