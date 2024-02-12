While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 12

Biden told Israel’s Netanyahu he must protect safety of refugees in Rafah: White House
US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb 11 that Israel should not proceed with a military operation in Rafah without a plan to ensure the safety of the roughly 1 million people sheltering there, the White House said.
Biden’s call with Netanyahu came days after the US leader told reporters that Israel’s response in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza was “over the top.”
The call also focused on ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by the Islamist group Hamas in its Oct 7 attack on Israel, the White House said.
Nato chief, EU council president denounce Trump’s threat
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) chief Jens Stoltenberg on Feb 11 warned against talk that “undermines security” after former United States president Donald Trump threatened to encourage Russia to attack Nato members who were not fully paid up.
“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US,” Mr Stoltenberg said in a statement.
Trump threatened on Feb 10 that in the event he is re-elected in the US, he would not defend Nato members who had not met their financial obligations and, going further, would “encourage” Russia to attack them.
Centre-right’s Stubb wins close-fought Finnish presidential election
Alexander Stubb of the centre-right National Coalition Party narrowly won Finland’s presidential election on Feb 11, defeating liberal Green Party member Pekka Haavisto, who conceded defeat.
Stubb is pro-European and a strong supporter of Ukraine who has taken a tough stance towards Russia.
He declared himself winner in the run-off vote after securing 51.6 per cent of the votes as 99.7 per cent of ballots had been counted, against Haavisto’s 48.4 per cent, justice ministry data showed.
Olympic venue sparks regeneration hopes for Paris drug hotspot
The only new permanent sports venue built in inner Paris for the Olympics this year opened its doors Feb 11 in an area of the capital hoping to shed its reputation for crack-dealing and crime.
The 8,000-seat Arena Porte de la Chapelle, which sits just inside the capital’s ring road, is a key part of regeneration efforts centred on one of Paris’s most deprived neighbourhoods.
The Porte de la Chapelle area, which will host badminton and rhythmic gymnastics during the Paris 2024 Games, was until recently the scene of so-called “crack hill”, a meeting place for up to 300 addicts at its worst in 2020.
China’s Pan sets 100 metres freestyle world record
China’s teen sensation Pan Zhanle set the men’s 100 metres freestyle world record at the swimming World Championships in Doha on Feb 11 with a stunning leadoff swim in the 4x100m relay to power his nation to the title.
The 19-year-old clocked 46.80 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark of 46.86 set by Romania’s David Popovici, as the opening day of the event finished with a bang at the Aspire Dome pool.
The amazing swim lifts the teenager into favourite for the 100m gold medal at the Paris Olympics.