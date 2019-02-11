While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 11

US Senator Klobuchar joins Democratic presidential field

US Senator Amy Klobuchar entered the 2020 presidential race on Sunday (Feb 10), becoming the first moderate in an increasingly crowded field of Democrats vying to challenge Republican President Donald Trump.

Klobuchar, 58, now in her third six-year term as a senator for Minnesota, will seek to position herself as a contrast to Trump, who is expected to be the Republican candidate in the November 2020 election, focusing on both policy differences but also style and tact.

“I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the state of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for president of the United States,” Klobuchar said in prepared remarks for a rally Sunday afternoon in Minnesota.

READ MORE HERE

German migrant rescue ship renamed after tragic toddler

A German migrant rescue ship which operates in the Mediterranean was renamed Sunday after Alan Kurdi, a three-year-old Syrian refugee boy whose body washed up on a Turkish beach at the height of the migrant crisis, sparking global outrage.

Alan's father, Abdullah Kurdi, and aunt, Tima Kurdi, attended the renaming ceremony held in Palma on Spain's Balearic Island of Mallorca. The event was organised by German charity Sea-Eye which operates the boat formerly known as the Professor Albrecht Penck.

"We are happy that a German rescue ship will carry the name of our boy. My boy on the beach must never be forgotten. Our grief for the loss of my wife and sons is shared by many, by thousands of families who have so tragically lost sons and daughters this way," Abdullah Kurdi said in a statement released by Sea-Eye.

READ MORE HERE

Orban offers financial incentives to boost Hungary's birth rate

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced new tax and loan benefits for families on Sunday (Feb 10) as part of his government's efforts to increase the birth rate while holding a hard line against immigration.

Orban, one of the most outspoken critics of mass immigration to Europe from the Middle East and Asia, added that he aimed to keep economic growth 2 percentage points over the European Union average in the next years despite an expected global slowdown.

There was no immediate government estimate for the cost of the new measures.

READ MORE HERE

The Favourite kicks off Bafta awards with early wins

Costume romp The Favourite kicked off the Baftas with several wins on Sunday (Feb 10), scooping Outstanding British Film and the Supporting Actress prizes at Britain's top film honours.

The 18th century period drama, which stars Olivia Colman as Britain's Queen Anne, went into the race with 12 nominations.

Colman, who portrays the monarch as frail and tempestuous, is tipped to win Leading Actress later in the evening. Her co-star Rachel Weisz scooped the Supporting Actress prize.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Man City hit humiliated Chelsea for six to go top once more

Sergio Aguero grabbed a hat-trick as Manchester City scored four times inside 25 minutes to thrash Chelsea 6-0 and leapfrog Liverpool again to top spot in the Premier League on goal difference on Sunday (Feb 10).

Aguero should have had even more than three as the Argentine missed a glorious early chance and hit the bar in the second-half in a humiliating afternoon for Maurizio Sarri’s men.

Raheem Sterling started and ended the scoring and Ilkay Gundogan also netted in the first quarter of the game as City ended what could have been a testing week with a trip to Everton in between the visits of Arsenal and Chelsea with maximum points.

READ MORE HERE