While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 1

US funds not misused in Ukraine, US Treasury says

The United States Treasury Department on Tuesday said it had no indication that US funds had been misused in Ukraine, but would continue to work closely with Ukrainian authorities to ensure appropriate safeguards were in place to avert corruption.

It was the Treasury’s first comment on the issue after Ukraine’s government last week dismissed a slew of senior officials in the country’s biggest political shake-up of the war following corruption allegations.

“We have no indication that US funds have been misused in Ukraine,” Treasury spokesman Megan Apper said in response to a query from Reuters.

“We welcome the ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian authorities to work with us to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place so that US assistance reaches those for whom it is intended.”

