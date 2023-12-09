While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 9

US blocks demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The United States on Dec 8 vetoed a United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, diplomatically isolating Washington as it shields its ally.

Thirteen Security Council members voted in favour of a brief draft resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while Britain abstained.

The vote came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Dec 6 to formally warn the 15-member council of a global threat from the two-month-long war.

The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas.

