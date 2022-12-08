While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 8

US military Bill features up to $13.6b to boost Taiwan

The US Congress is expected to start voting as soon as Wednesday on a massive military policy Bill including authorisation of up to US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan, as China exerts pressure on the democratically governed island.

The compromise version of the annual National Defence Authorisation Act, or NDAA, does not include some controversial provisions of Taiwan legislation lawmakers proposed earlier this year, including sanctions in the event of “significant escalation in aggression” against Taiwan by China, or a proposal that Taiwan be treated as a “major non-Nato ally.”

China considers Taiwan its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.

Beijing responded angrily when the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved broader Taiwan legislation in September despite concerns within President Joe Biden’s administration that the Bill could go too far in heightening tensions with China.

