While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 8

US military Bill features up to $13.6b to boost Taiwan
The US Congress is expected to start voting as soon as Wednesday on a massive military policy Bill including authorisation of up to US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan, as China exerts pressure on the democratically governed island.
The compromise version of the annual National Defence Authorisation Act, or NDAA, does not include some controversial provisions of Taiwan legislation lawmakers proposed earlier this year, including sanctions in the event of “significant escalation in aggression” against Taiwan by China, or a proposal that Taiwan be treated as a “major non-Nato ally.”
China considers Taiwan its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.
Beijing responded angrily when the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved broader Taiwan legislation in September despite concerns within President Joe Biden’s administration that the Bill could go too far in heightening tensions with China.
Time magazine names Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘Person of the Year’
Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as “the spirit of Ukraine” as its 2022 person of the year on Wednesday, for the resistance the country has shown in the face of Russia’s invasion.
Calling Mr Zelensky’s decision to remain in Kyiv and rally his country “fateful,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said this year’s decision was “the most clear-cut in memory.”
Since Russia’s Feb 24 invasion, President Zelensky has delivered daily speeches that are followed not only by Ukrainians but by citizens and governments around the globe.
Border Force workers at British airports to strike over Christmas
Border Force workers at several major British airports including the country’s busiest, London’s Heathrow, will go on strike for several days over the Christmas period in a dispute over pay, the PCS trade union said on Wednesday.
The union said staff employed by the Britain’s interior ministry, the Home Office, in passport booths would take action at Heathrow and Gatwick airports as well as Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Glasgow Airport, Manchester Airport and the Port of Newhaven.
The union’s General Secretary Mark Serwotka said around 2,000-3,000 staff would be involved in the walk outs on Dec 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
Apple details plans to beef up encryption of data in its iCloud
Apple has long promised that what is on your iPhone stays on your iPhone. But that pledge came with the caveat that if law enforcement had a warrant for someone’s iCloud account, Apple could provide a file of unencrypted messages, photos and notes.
Now, the company is planning to close that loophole.
On Wednesday, Apple said it was expanding its end-to-end encryption system to keep most iCloud data indecipherable, even when it’s stored in data centres.
Belgium’s Hazard quits internationals after World Cup exit
Belgium captain Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international soccer aged 31 on Wednesday after his second-ranked team’s World Cup campaign ended in a disappointing group stage exit.
Hazard, the anchor of Belgium’s “golden generation”, played in all three games but did not score as Belgium beat Canada, lost to Morocco and had to settle for a goalless draw with Croatia to finish third in Group F.
The forward made his senior debut in 2008 and scored 33 times in 126 appearances. He guided Belgium to their best World Cup finish at the 2018 tournament in Russia, when they came third.