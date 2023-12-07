While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 7

Las Vegas police say suspect dead after university shooting

Las Vegas police on Dec 6 said a suspect was dead after they responded to reports of a shooting on the local campus of the University of Nevada, adding that there appeared to have been multiple victims.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in a statement posted to the social media platform X, did not elaborate on the circumstances of the incident, or the number or condition of the victims.

It urged residents to avoid the area.

Police said the incident occurred around Beam Hall, a campus building that houses the business school and other facilities, adding, “there appears to be multiple victims at this time.”

