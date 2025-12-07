While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 7, 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

No breakthrough at ‘constructive’ Ukraine-US talks

Three days of talks between Ukrainian and US officials produced no apparent breakthrough on Dec 6, with President Volodymyr Zelensky committing to further negotiations towards “real peace”, even as Russia launched another series of drone and missile strikes on its neighbour.

Mr Zelensky said he joined his negotiators for a “very substantive and constructive” call with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as part of the third day of meetings in Florida.

“Ukraine is committed to continuing to work honestly with the American side to bring about real peace,” Mr Zelensky said on Telegram, adding that the parties agreed “on the next steps and the format of the talks with America.”

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said he will meet with Mr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London on Dec 8 to “take stock” of the negotiations on the US-drafted plan on how to end the almost four-year war.

18 killed in central Myanmar air strike

PHOTO: AFP

Eighteen people were killed in an air strike on a town in central Myanmar, according to a local official, a rescue worker and two residents who spoke to AFP on Dec 6.

Myanmar has been rocked by civil war since the military snatched power in a 2021 coup, and its battles with numerous anti-coup fighters have brought frequent air strikes that often kill civilians.

Two bombs were dropped on Tabayin township in Sagaing region on the evening of Dec 5, with one hitting a busy tea shop, according to a local administration official.

Four arrested after food thrown at Britain’s crown jewels

PHOTO: AFP

London police said four people were arrested on Dec 6 after food – purportedly apple crumble and custard – were thrown at a display case containing Britain’s priceless crown jewels in the Tower of London.

The city’s Metropolitan Police said officers responded “following reports of criminal damage to a display case, containing the state crown” and that “four protesters threw suspected food onto the case before two left the scene”.

A little-known, self-proclaimed civil resistance group called Take Back Power claimed responsibility, saying its members had thrown apple crumble and custard at the case.

US kidney recipient dies after donor’s death from rabies

PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

A man died of rabies after getting a kidney transplant from another man who died of the virus - only the fourth instance in nearly 50 years in which an organ donor passed the virus to a recipient, federal officials said.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported that an Idaho man was on his rural property in October 2024 when a skunk approached him and scratched him on the shin.

About five weeks later, the man started to hallucinate, have trouble walking and swallowing, and had a stiff neck, according to the CDC report. Two days after his symptoms started, he collapsed of what was presumed to be a heart attack, the report said. Several of his organs were donated, including his left kidney.

Salah slams Liverpool for ‘throwing him under bus’

PHOTO: REUTERS

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah said he had been “thrown under the bus” as he tore into the club over his treatment after watching from the bench as his side twice threw away the lead in a 3-3 Premier League draw with Leeds United on Dec 6.

The 33-year-old Egyptian lashed out at the club and coach Arne Slot, telling journalists he felt he had been scapegoated for their poor start to the season and suggesting that he may not have long left at Anfield.

Salah has become an iconic figure in an eight-year spell at Anfield in which he has won two Premier League titles and scored 250 goals in all competitions for the club.