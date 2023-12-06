While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 6

Zelensky cancels videolink appeal to US Senate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unexpectedly cancelled a scheduled videolink appeal to US senators on Dec 5, as Washington is set for a showdown on funding for the war with Russia.

Mr Zelensky was to appear during a classified briefing, a day before the Senate takes the first procedural vote on an emergency aid package that includes more than US$60 billion (S$80 billion) for Kyiv.

The cash has been held up for weeks by a row in Congress, as the White House has warned that existing funds will run out by the end of the year and that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could win the war if lawmakers fail to act.

“Zelensky by the way could not make it – something happened at the last minute – to our briefing,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

