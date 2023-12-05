While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 5

WHO board to hold emergency session on Gaza health situation
The World Health Organisation’s executive board will hold an emergency session on Dec 10 to discuss the health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank, with the Palestinian envoy seeking more medical aid and access for foreign healthcare workers.
The WHO confirmed on Dec 4 it had received a request from 15 countries to hold the session, which will be convened by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in consultation with the Qatari chair.
The Palestinian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Mr Ibrahim Khraishi, said the meeting would focus mostly on Gaza, engulfed by war between its Hamas rulers and Israel, but also cover attacks on the health sector in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Putin greets kids, views ‘nuclear button’ as re-election bid nears
President Vladimir Putin was shown a simulation of the “nuclear button” but declined to press it on Dec 4 as he toured a vast exhibition of Russian achievements in what looked like a warm-up for an imminent re-election campaign.
Putin was given an explanation of a Soviet nuclear bomb design and shown a mock control panel for launching a nuclear test, before observing images of a blast and mushroom cloud through a viewing window.
Since the start of the Ukraine war, Putin has frequently reminded the West of the size and capabilities of Russia’s nuclear arsenal, saying anyone who tried to launch a nuclear attack against it would be wiped from the face of the earth.
Family of last child hostages in Gaza await their return
Yosi Shnaider watched a home video on his phone from his apartment near Tel Aviv.
In the video, a smiling, red-headed baby sits in a bouncy chair. His big brother, just a few years older with the same fiery hair, leans into the frame and kisses the head of the baby, who then lets out a joyful giggle.
They are 10-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel Bibas, the last, according to Israeli officials, of the young children still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
EU states to start debating Ukraine membership talks on Tuesday
Envoys from the EU’s 27 member countries will meet on Dec 5 to start debating whether to launch membership talks with Ukraine, officials and diplomats said, something Hungary has threatened to block and others to saddle with more conditions.
The meeting marks the start of preparations among the 27 for a Dec 14-15 summit of the European Union’s leaders that is due to decide on integration prospects for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has proposed that the summit agree to start negotiations with Ukraine - possibly in March or once Kyiv meets final conditions - a coveted prize for a former Soviet republic that has been struggling to repel a full-blown Russian military invasion for nearly two years.
Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in Spurs draw
Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during the 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Dec 3.
Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.
“Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur,” the FA said in a statement on Monday.