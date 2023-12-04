While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 4

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Philippine bombing
Islamic State (ISIS) militants claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing at a Catholic Mass in the Philippines on Sunday that killed at least four people and injured 50 others.
The attack was carried out in a university gymnasium in Marawi, a city in the south of the country besieged by Islamist militants for five months in 2017.
ISIS group, which wields influence in the country’s south, said on Telegram its members had detonated the bomb.
Prominent Hong Kong activist quits for Canada after two-year silence
One of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy activists, who was jailed as part of a China-imposed security crackdown, said on Sunday she had left Hong Kong for Canada after pressure from authorities left her with mental health issues.
Agnes Chow, 27 - a core member of a now-disbanded group of younger activists including Joshua Wong who helped drive Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement - said in posts on her Instagram account late on Sunday that she had left Hong Kong for studies in Canada.
Their group, Demosisto, dissolved hours after Beijing passed a sweeping national security law in 2020.
Palestinian-American student shot in Vermont is paralysed
One of the three college students of Palestinian descent who were shot in Vermont last month is paralysed from the chest down after a bullet lodged in his spine, the student’s family said.
Hisham Awartani, a 20-year-old student at Brown University who grew up in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was walking with two friends near the University of Vermont campus in Burlington on Nov 25 when police say 48-year-old Jason Eaton shot them with a handgun in a suspected hate crime. Eaton has pleaded not guilty.
Tahseen Aliahmad, who attends Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and Kinnan Abdalhamid, who attends Trinity College in Connecticut, were expected to make a full recovery. But Awartani - whose grandmother the three 20-year-olds had been visiting over Thanksgiving break from school - received a much graver prognosis, according to a statement his family wrote for a fundraiser to offset his medical expenses.
Man stabs four to death in New York’s Queens, police shoot him dead
A man wielding a steak knife killed four members of his extended family, including two children, at a home in the Queens borough of New York City early on Sunday before being shot dead by police, authorities said.
The New York City Police Department said a girl called to report the incident in Queens’ Far Rockaway neighborhood and said “her cousin is killing her family members”.
The suspect, a 38-year-old, stabbed two police officers who responded to the scene, police told reporters. One of the officers then shot him dead, they added.
Kulusevski earns Tottenham dramatic draw at Man City
Tottenham Hotspur’s Dejan Kulusevski headed a late equaliser to earn his side a 3-3 draw at champions Manchester City in a rip-roaring Premier League contest on Sunday.
It looked as though Jack Grealish’s 81st-minute goal had secured the points for Pep Guardiola’s side but Kulusevski struck in the 90th minute as City were held to a third successive draw in the league.
It left City in third place with 30 points, three behind leaders Arsenal.