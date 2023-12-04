While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 4

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Philippine bombing



Islamic State (ISIS) militants claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing at a Catholic Mass in the Philippines on Sunday that killed at least four people and injured 50 others.

The attack was carried out in a university gymnasium in Marawi, a city in the south of the country besieged by Islamist militants for five months in 2017.

ISIS group, which wields influence in the country’s south, said on Telegram its members had detonated the bomb.

