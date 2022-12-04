While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 4

Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G-7 over Ukraine war
Russia on Saturday denounced a US$60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, Group of 7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited.
“We will not accept this price cap,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told domestic news agencies, adding that Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, was “analysing” the move.
The US$60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
The embargo will prevent seaborne shipments of Russian crude to the European Union, which account for two thirds of the bloc’s oil imports from Russia, potentially depriving Russia’s war chest of billions of euros.
Ukraine call for evacuations signals a new offensive
Less than a month after driving Russian forces from the city of Kherson on the west bank of the Dnipro River, Ukrainian authorities on Saturday issued an urgent call for civilians to evacuate Russian-occupied areas on the eastern bank, suggesting that Kyiv’s military might press its offensive and try to establish a foothold across the waterway.
“The evacuation is necessary due to the possible intensification of hostilities in this area,” Mr Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, in Ukraine’s south, said in an announcement to residents.
With all main river crossings having been destroyed, the only way to gain the western shore would be on private boats and other vessels, and it remains unclear how many people would be able to make it across the river or even try to.
UK, Greece in ‘secret talks’ on possible return of Parthenon Marbles
The British Museum and the Greek prime minister are in the “advanced stage” of “secret talks” over the “possible return” of the Parthenon Marbles, local media reported on Saturday.
The ancient sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, were taken from the Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin and have been held by the British Museum ever since. Greece wants them returned.
The behind-the-scenes talks between British Museum chairman George Osborne and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “have been taking place in London since November 2021“, daily newspaper Ta Nea reported.
Brazil soccer legend Pele remains ‘strong’ amid cancer battle
Brazilian soccer great Pele said on Saturday he was “strong” and grateful for the widespread support he has been receiving after being hospitalised in Sao Paulo earlier this week as he battles colon cancer.
The 82-year-old said in an Instagram post that he wanted to keep “everyone calm and positive” after a medical report showed he remained in stable condition while also being treated for a respiratory infection.
It came after newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported earlier in the day that Pele had been receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.
World Cup: Messi magic helps send Argentina into last eight
Lionel Messi produced a moment of trademark quality to score the opener in a 2-1 win over Australia and send Argentina into the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday.
Messi’s 789th goal in his 1,000th career appearance – but first in the knockout rounds of the World Cup – helped set up a last-eight clash with the unbeaten Netherlands on Friday.
Julian Alvarez scored the other in the 57th minute after some calamitous Australian defending, before Enzo Fernandez’s 77th-minute own goal set up an unexpectedly nervy finale.