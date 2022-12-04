While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 4

Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G-7 over Ukraine war

Russia on Saturday denounced a US$60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, Group of 7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited.

“We will not accept this price cap,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told domestic news agencies, adding that Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, was “analysing” the move.

The US$60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.

The embargo will prevent seaborne shipments of Russian crude to the European Union, which account for two thirds of the bloc’s oil imports from Russia, potentially depriving Russia’s war chest of billions of euros.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine call for evacuations signals a new offensive