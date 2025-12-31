While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 31, 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A March 2024 photo shows a woman writing a message to mark the 10th year since Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 restarts

Nearly 12 years after Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished with 239 people on board, the search for answers to one of aviation’s most haunting riddles resumed on Dec 30 in the remote southern Indian Ocean.

Armed with cutting-edge deep-sea robots and smarter data, US investigators are scouring the seabed for clues that have eluded governments, experts and grieving families for more than a decade.

MH370 took off from Kuala Lumpur just after midnight on March 8, 2014, bound for Beijing on what should have been an uneventful six-hour flight.

The company will pocket US$70 million (S$90 million) only if it locates the wreck.

Zelensky discusses US troops in Ukraine with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 30 Kyiv was discussing with Washington a possible presence of US troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees, and also raised what he called a faked attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence.

Mr Zelensky told the media in a WhatsApp chat that Kyiv was committed to continuing talks on how to end the war triggered by Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion and he was ready to meet Mr Putin in any format.

On Dec 30, Russia said its negotiating stance would toughen after it accused Kyiv of attacking one of Mr Putin’s Russian presidential residences - an allegation that Kyiv said was baseless and intended to scuttle arduous peace talks.

Germany bank heist nets about $45m in cash, valuables

Robbers used a large drill to break into a German savings bank’s vault room and steal cash, gold and jewellery worth some €30 million (S$45 million), police said Dec 30.

The heist in the western city of Gelsenkirchen saw the thieves break into more than 3,000 safe deposit boxes, they said.

While the criminals remained at large, hundreds of distressed bank customers massed outside the branch on Dec 30 demanding information, but were kept at bay by police.

Train derails in Kentucky, leaking molten sulphur

A goods train derailed in the southern US state of Kentucky on Dec 30 leaking molten sulphur into the air, officials said.

Thirty-one train cars were involved in the derailment near the border of Kentucky and Tennessee, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X.

He said “one train car leaked molten sulfur into the air,” but no injuries were reported.

JFK’s granddaughter dies of rare form of leukaemia

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the 35th US president, John F. Kennedy, died on Dec 30 after revealing in a November essay that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia. She was 35.

Her passing was announced by her family in a social media post from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” the family wrote.