While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 30

South Africa files ICJ case accusing Israel of ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza
South Africa launched a case on Dec 29 at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were “genocidal” acts in Gaza, with Israel rejecting the case “with disgust”.
According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that “Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.
In The Hague application, South Africa also says that Israel has been acting “with the requisite specific intent...to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”
UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine after Russia attacks
The United Nations Security Council was set to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Dec 29 afternoon after Ukraine and its supporters requested an urgent meeting to address missile and drone strikes by Russia, after Moscow launched its biggest air attack of the war.
The meeting was set for 4 p.m. ET (2100 GMT).
Russian strikes across Ukraine on Dec 29 killed 31 civilians and wounded more than 160 others, according to officials, and Poland said a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace before returning to Ukraine.
Zelensky says he visited embattled eastern town of Avdiivka
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 29 he visited eastern Ukraine’s embattled town of Avdiivka, which Russian forces are trying to encircle in some of the most ferocious fighting at the front.
“We discussed the defence situation and basic needs with the commander,” Zelensky said on Telegram messenger. The president’s office said he had given out medals to soldiers.
Russia intensified its attacks on Avdiivka in mid-October after months of counteroffensive operations by Ukraine were unable to make significant headway against dug-in Russian positions this summer.
BuzzFeed president Marcela Martin to resign
BuzzFeed’s Marcela Martin has announced her intention to resign as president effective Jan 12 to pursue other opportunities, the digital media firm said on Dec 29.
The company is unlikely to look for a replacement as the president’s responsibilities will be absorbed by the CEO and other executives.
Martin’s departure, which comes closely after the exit of CFO Felicia DellaFortuna in November, was not due to any disagreement with the company, BuzzFeed said in a regulatory filing.
Harold Varner III charged with driving while impaired
Varner, 33, had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 per cent – twice the state’s legal limit, according to Mecklenburg County court records.
He was arrested on the misdemeanour charge at 7:24 p.m. ET on Dec 28 and released on US$500 (S$659.92) bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 19.
Varner lives in Charlotte and grew up in Gastonia, N.C. He attended East Carolina University before turning pro in 2012, earning about US$10.7 million in 191 starts on the PGA Tour before jumping to LIV Golf in August 2022.