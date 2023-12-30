While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 30

South Africa files ICJ case accusing Israel of ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza



South Africa launched a case on Dec 29 at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were “genocidal” acts in Gaza, with Israel rejecting the case “with disgust”.

According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that “Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

In The Hague application, South Africa also says that Israel has been acting “with the requisite specific intent...to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

READ MORE HERE

UN Security Council to meet on Ukraine after Russia attacks

