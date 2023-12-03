While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 3

Major aftershocks rock Philippines after 7.6 quake

A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Dec 1, the US Geological Survey said, triggering fears of a possible tsunami as big aftershocks rumbled in the area.

The initial quake struck at a depth of 32km at 10.37pm local time (10.37pm Singapore time) about 21km north-east of Hinatuan municipality on Mindanao island, the USGS said.

Several hours later, early on Dec 3, two powerful aftershocks of magnitude 6.4 and magnitude 6.2 shook the region following the first quake, USGS said.

The initial quake triggered tsunami warnings and orders for coastal residents to flee to higher ground.

