While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 3

Major aftershocks rock Philippines after 7.6 quake
A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Dec 1, the US Geological Survey said, triggering fears of a possible tsunami as big aftershocks rumbled in the area.
The initial quake struck at a depth of 32km at 10.37pm local time (10.37pm Singapore time) about 21km north-east of Hinatuan municipality on Mindanao island, the USGS said.
Several hours later, early on Dec 3, two powerful aftershocks of magnitude 6.4 and magnitude 6.2 shook the region following the first quake, USGS said.
The initial quake triggered tsunami warnings and orders for coastal residents to flee to higher ground.
Israeli strike destroys prestige Qatar-funded Gaza complex
At almost exactly the same time Israeli negotiators pulled out of deadlocked truce talks in Qatar on Dec 2, Israeli jets sent a prestige Doha-funded housing development in the Gaza Strip up in smoke.
Hamad City is named for the former emir of the Gulf petro-state, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who laid the foundation stone on a visit 11 years ago.
Inaugurated in 2016, it was still among the newest projects in the Gaza Strip, the housing complex in the city of Khan Younis boasting an impressive mosque, shops and gardens.
Ukraine blocks ex-leader from meeting Hungary’s PM
Ukrainian border guards prevented former president Petro Poroshenko from leaving the country on Dec 1 because he planned to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kyiv’s security services said.
Mr Poroshenko, in power from 2014 to 2019, had planned a number of high-level meetings abroad but said on Dec 1 his trip had to be cancelled because he was turned away at the border.
In a statement on Dec 2, Ukraine’s SBU security services said the former leader was turned back due to his planned meeting with Mr Orban, an EU leader chided by Kyiv for his pro-Russian stance.
Finland wants investigators on vessel that broke pipeline
Finland will demand its investigators be allowed on board the NewNew Polar Bear, a Hong Kong-flagged vessel whose anchor ripped up a subsea gas pipeline near Finnish waters in October, President Sauli Niinisto said.
It remains unclear whether the ship dragged its anchor for hundreds of kilometres “intentionally or as a result of extremely poor seamanship,” he told public broadcaster YLE TV1, in an interview on Dec 2.
More will be known when the vessel arrives in China and the captain can be questioned, Mr Niinisto said.
England ready to handle expectations at Euro 2024
England manager Gareth Southgate said he was confident his side could handle the expectations that come with being one of the favourites to win Euro 2024 after they were given a kind draw on Dec 2 for the finals.
They were drawn to play Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in Group C at the tournament next June, where they will be bidding to finally claim a first major title since the 1966 World Cup.
Third in the latest Fifa world rankings, England are currently seen as the leading contenders to win the Euro along with France, the team that edged them out of last year’s World Cup in the quarter-finals.