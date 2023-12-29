While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 29

Biden says American Judith Weinstein was killed by Hamas

American Judith Weinstein, who was believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, was killed by the Palestinian Islamist group on Oct 7 when it attacked Israel, President Joe Biden said on Dec 28, adding he was devastated by the news.

Weinstein was 70. Her husband, Gadi Haggai, 73, was killed on the same day, Mr Biden said last week.

“This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week’s news that Judith’s beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas,” Mr Biden said in a statement, vowing to continue fighting for the release of other hostages still held by Hamas.

Working while on holiday in the US Virgin Islands, Mr Biden said he would never forget what the couple’s daughter and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza told him when he met with them this month. “They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal,” he said.

