While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 29

WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe impose new curbs

The WHO warned Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems even though early studies suggest it sparks milder disease, as China and Germany brought back tough restrictions to stamp out new infection surges.

China put hundreds of thousands more people under lockdown, while infections hit new highs across Europe and in several US states.

Covid-19 surges have wreaked havoc around the world, forcing many nations to make tough choices between economically punishing restrictions and controlling the spread of the virus.

Biden announces end to Covid-related southern Africa travel bans