While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 29

From newlywed to widow on a deadly morning in Somalia's capital

Her ears still ringing from the deafening sound of an explosion near her home in the Somali capital on Saturday morning, 18-year-old Qali Ibrahim frantically dialled her husband's mobile phone. Minutes earlier he had left home, hammer and saw in hand, headed out for a day of construction work.

"The number you are dialing is not reachable", his mobile responded.

Hours of anguish would pass before she could confirm her worst nightmare, Ibrahim later recounted.

From hospital to hospital, there was no word of Muktar Abukar, a 35-year-old homebuilder whom she married four months earlier.

Asian tourists, textile workers among 28 killed in Egypt road crashes

At least 28 people including textile workers and several Asian tourists were killed on Saturday in two separate road crashes in Egypt, official media and other sources said.

The deadliest accident occurred when a bus transporting textile workers collided with a car on the road between the cities of Port Said and Damietta in northern Egypt, state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said on its website.

At least 22 men and women who worked for a clothing factory were killed and eight others injured, the report said.

Six men become first to cross perilous Drake Passage unassisted

As freezing water thrashed their rowboat in some of the most treacherous waters in the world, six men fought for 13 days to make history, becoming the first people to traverse the infamous Drake Passage with nothing other than sheer manpower.

They dodged icebergs, held their collective breath as giant whales breached near their small boat, and rode building-sized waves while rowing 24 hours a day towards Antarctica.

The team of men from four countries finished crossing the Drake Passage in just under two weeks after pushing off from the southern tip of South America.

Britain puts celebrity home addresses online by mistake

The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year's Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday.

The New Year Honours 2020 list, in which Britain recognised its film-directing and cricketing stars, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd, was published late on Friday.

The initial version posted online contained the home or work addresses of more than 1,000 recipients, including singer Sir Elton John, and was visible for around an hour, according to the BBC.

Football: West Ham's Pellegrini sacked, Leicester back on track

Manuel Pellegrini was sacked as West Ham United manager on Saturday after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City that put the Foxes' distant pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool back on track.

Yet, Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of moving into the top four stalled in a 2-2 draw at bottom club Norwich City.

Carlo Ancelotti and Nigel Pearson continued to revive their respective new clubs with Everton and Watford claiming their second Christmas wins, but once again the use of VAR dominated the airwaves and social media with further controversies.

