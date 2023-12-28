While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 28

NYT sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyrighted work
The New York Times sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft in a United States court on Dec 27, alleging that the companies’ powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models used millions of its articles for training without permission.
Through their AI chatbots, the companies “seek to free-ride on The Times’ massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment”, the lawsuit said.
With the suit, the New York Times has chosen a more confrontational approach to the sudden rise of AI chatbots, in contrast to other media groups such as Germany’s Axel Springer and the Associated Press that have entered content deals with OpenAI.
The Times, one of the most respected news organisations in the US, is seeking damages and an order that the companies stop using its content – and destroy data already harvested.
Blinken in Mexico seeking way forward on migration surge
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Mexico on Dec 27 in hopes of tackling surging migration, which has become a major political headache for President Joe Biden as he enters an election year.
The unusual Christmas week trip by the top American diplomat was abruptly scheduled as the rival Republican Party presses Mr Biden to crack down on migration as a condition for providing the votes in Congress for one of his key priorities – support for Ukraine.
Around 10,000 people without authorisation are trying to cross the southern US border each day, nearly double the number before the pandemic, with a new caravan of hundreds if not thousands of people leaving by foot from southern Mexico on Dec 24.
Displaced Gaza mother gives birth to quadruplets
Iman al-Masry is simply exhausted after giving birth to quadruplets at a hospital in southern Gaza, miles away from her home in the north of the war-torn Palestinian territory.
Days into the Israel-Hamas war sparked by Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel, the young woman fled the family home in Beit Hanun on foot with her three other children seeking safety. They walked 5km to the Jabalia refugee camp, looking for a means of transport that would take them to Deir al-Balah further south.
Iman was six months pregnant and “the distance was too long”, she told AFP. “It affected my pregnancy,” added the 28-year-old mother, who gave birth by C-section on Dec 18 to daughters Tia and Lynn and sons Yasser and Mohammed.
Driver rescued after nearly a week trapped in truck wreck
A man who crashed his truck under an Indiana bridge and was pinned for nearly a week in the wreckage – unable even to reach his cellphone – has been found alive in what was described as a miracle.
Two men scouting for fishing holes Dec 26 in Salt Creek, near the town of Portage, were hailed for discovering the gravely injured man, who told them he’d been trapped in his vehicle under the I-94 highway since Dec 20 – six full days.
They called for help and, after a challenging rescue from the deep ravine, the man in his late twenties was airlifted to a South Bend, Indiana hospital with what police described as potentially life-threatening injuries.
Eddie Howe puts faltering Newcastle stars on notice
Eddie Howe has warned his Newcastle squad that no-one is assured of a place in the team as he looks to halt a decline in the Magpies’ form.
Newcastle’s 3-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Dec 26 was their fifth defeat in seven games across all competitions, a run that has included the end of their first Champions League campaign in two decades and the finish of their bid to make a second successive appearance in the League Cup final.
A programme of 10 games in 30 days in December stretched a Newcastle squad beset by injuries, with Howe hoping to have several players back in action soon, although he is ready to enter the January transfer window.