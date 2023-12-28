While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 28

NYT sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyrighted work

The New York Times sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft in a United States court on Dec 27, alleging that the companies’ powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models used millions of its articles for training without permission.

Through their AI chatbots, the companies “seek to free-ride on The Times’ massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment”, the lawsuit said.

With the suit, the New York Times has chosen a more confrontational approach to the sudden rise of AI chatbots, in contrast to other media groups such as Germany’s Axel Springer and the Associated Press that have entered content deals with OpenAI.

The Times, one of the most respected news organisations in the US, is seeking damages and an order that the companies stop using its content – and destroy data already harvested.

