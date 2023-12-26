While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 26

Israeli strikes kill 100 in one of war’s deadliest nights, Gaza officials say



At a funeral in Gaza on Dec 25 a line of Palestinians touched the white shrouds containing the bodies of at least 70 people who Palestinian health officials said were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in the centre of the besieged strip.

The funeral followed one of the enclave’s deadliest nights in the 11-week-old battle between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that runs Gaza. One man hugged a dead child, while others were hysterical.

One man, Ibrahim Youssef, said his wife and four children including a four-month-old baby, were trapped under the rubble after an airstrike hit the house where they were staying in the Maghazi refugee camp.

READ MORE HERE

Russian forces gain control of Maryinka in east Ukraine, defence minister says

