While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 25

Palestinians recount ‘torture’ in Israeli army custody



Palestinians held by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip had suffered torture, two freed detainees and a medic said Dec 24, a charged denied by the military.

The two men were among hundreds detained by Israeli forces over alleged links with armed group Hamas during Israel’s ongoing ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-run territory.

Israel vowed to defeat Hamas after a deadly attack by militants on Oct 7, launching a relentless military campaign in Gaza.

