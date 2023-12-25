While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 25

Palestinians recount ‘torture’ in Israeli army custody
Palestinians held by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip had suffered torture, two freed detainees and a medic said Dec 24, a charged denied by the military.
The two men were among hundreds detained by Israeli forces over alleged links with armed group Hamas during Israel’s ongoing ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-run territory.
Israel vowed to defeat Hamas after a deadly attack by militants on Oct 7, launching a relentless military campaign in Gaza.
Ukrainians move Christmas to Dec 25 to be ‘far from Moscow’
Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services on Dec 24 as the country prepares to celebrate Christmas on Dec 25 for the first time, after the government changed the date from Jan 7, when most Orthodox believers celebrate, in a snub to Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message released Dec 24 evening said that “all Ukrainians are together. We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country.”
In the southern Black Sea port of Odesa, churchgoers prayed and lit candles as priests in gold vestments held Christmas Eve service in the Cathedral of the Nativity, decorated with fir trees and a nativity scene.
Shipping giant Maersk prepares to resume operations in Red Sea
Denmark’s Maersk is preparing to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the company said on Dec 24, citing the deployment of a US-led military operation designed to ensure the safety of commerce in the area.
The shipping giant paused sending vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb strait earlier in December due to attacks against its ships. That rendered the Suez Canal, which is key to global commerce, unusable for most routes.
The United States said on Tuesday it was launching a multinational operation to protect commerce in the Red Sea from Iran-backed Yemeni militants, who have been firing drones and missiles at international vessels since last month in what they say is a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.
Ineos’ Ratcliffe agrees deal to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd
Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe has agreed a deal to buy 25 per cent of Manchester United for about £1.25 billion (S$2.1 billion) and will take control of the Premier League club’s football operations, it was announced on Sunday.
The British billionaire, 71, will also provide US$300 million (S$503.85 million) for future investment into the club’s Old Trafford stadium.
A club statement said: “Manchester United announces that it has entered into an agreement under which chairman of Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will acquire 25 per cent of Manchester United’s Class B shares and up to 25 per cent of Manchester United’s Class A shares and provide an additional US$300 million intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford
Wolves edge wasteful Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve
Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their stellar home form with a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Dec 24, thanks to second-half strikes from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty.
Lemina headed in a Pablo Sarabia corner six minutes after halftime to give Wolves the lead before Doherty secured the win for Wolves with a second goal in added time.
Christopher Nkunku netted a consolation goal for Chelsea, his first for the London club since his close-season move, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side could not find an equaliser as they fell to their eighth league defeat of the season.