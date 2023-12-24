While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 24

Yemen warring parties agree to ceasefire, peace process

Yemen’s warring parties have committed to a new ceasefire and agreed to engage in a UN-led peace process to end the war, the UN envoy for Yemen said on Dec 23.

The announcement by UN special envoy for Yemen, Mr Hans Grundberg, marks the latest step to end a deadly nine-year war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

It follows recent meetings by Mr Grundberg in Saudi Arabia and Oman with Mr Rashad Al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Saudi-backed presidential council and Mr Mohammed Abdul Salam, chief negotiator of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the beleaguered government the following year.

