While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 23, 2025

Foreign-made drones, including those from China's DJI and Autel, have been deemed to pose a risk to US national security.

US bars new models of DJI, all other foreign drones

The Federal Communications Commission said on Dec 22 it is adding China’s DJI, Autel and all foreign-made drones and components to a list of companies deemed to pose unacceptable risks to US national security and will bar approvals of new types of drones for import or sale in the United States.

The addition to the FCC’s “Covered List” means that going forward, DJI, Autel and other foreign drone companies will not be able to obtain FCC approval to sell new models of drones or critical components in the US, which is required.

The move is a significant escalation in Washington’s battles to crack down on Chinese drones in recent years.

DJI, the world’s largest dronemaker, sells more than half of US commercial drones.

Cambodia, Thailand to hold ceasefire talks on Dec 24

PHOTO: BERNAMA

Cambodian and Thai officials will meet on Dec 24 to negotiate the potential return to a ceasefire.

This comes after a Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting convened in Kuala Lumpur appeared to provide a key circuit breaker as fighting between the two South-east Asian neighbours stretched into a third straight week.

The talks will be held via the General Border Committee (GBC), an existing bilateral mechanism co-chaired by the two countries’ defence ministers that is used to manage security matters on their shared border.

Call Of Duty co-creator killed in car crash: US media

PHOTO: EPA

Vince Zampella, the acclaimed co-creator of the video gaming juggernaut Call Of Duty, has died in a car crash, US media reported on Dec 22.

According to local broadcaster NBC4, the developer and executive died on Dec 21 while driving his Ferrari on a scenic road north of Los Angeles.

His studios created some of the world’s best-selling video games.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak suffers broken leg

PHOTO: REUTERS

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has undergone surgery after breaking his leg, the Premier League club said on Dec 22.

Isak suffered the injury, which included a fractured fibula, as he scored Liverpool’s opening goal in their Dec 20 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

No time frame has yet been placed on his return.

Driving Home For Christmas singer Chris Rea dies

British singer-songwriter Chris Rea, best known for the 1980s festive hit Driving Home For Christmas, has died at the age of 74, his family announced on Dec 22.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris,” a spokesperson for his wife and two children said in a statement shared with UK media.

“He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”