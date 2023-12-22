While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 22

Student kills 14 people in Prague university shooting

A 24-year-old Czech student killed 14 people and wounded 25 others - 10 seriously - at his Prague university on Dec 21 before he was “eliminated”, police said, in what was the country’s worst-ever mass shooting.

Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said authorities were tipped off earlier in the day that the man was likely heading to Prague from his town in the Kladno region outside the capital with intentions of taking his own life.

Shortly after that, the shooter’s father was found dead.

Police evacuated a Charles University Faculty of Arts building where the shooter was due to attend a lecture, but then were called in at the faculty’s different building, arriving within minutes after reports of the shooting came in, Chief Vondrasek said.

