While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 22

Biden tells Zelensky US seeks ‘just peace’ to end war

President Joe Biden welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House on Wednesday, as the Ukrainian President sought to firm up US support for Kyiv’s defence against Russia in his first trip outside his country since Moscow’s forces invaded.

Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted Mr Zelensky on the White House’s South Lawn shortly after 2pm in Washington, as the Ukrainian leader began a whirlwind trip that will conclude with an address to Congress in the evening.

“300 days, it’s hard to believe,” Mr Biden told Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office, remarking on the length of time that has elapsed since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded.

“300 days of going through this as Putin has waged a brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation and the attack on innocent Ukrainian people.”

READ MORE HERE

WHO says China may be struggling to keep tally of Covid cases