While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 22

UK's Johnson rules out new Covid-19 curbs before Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (Dec 21) that he would not be introducing new Covid-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards.

Britain has reported record levels of Covid-19 cases over the past week as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads, and hospitalisations are also rising.

Johnson held a more than two-hour meeting with his cabinet to discuss the latest Covid-19 data on Monday. Media reported several ministers had pushed back against the prospect of new curbs before Christmas, despite warnings from some scientists.

READ MORE HERE

More tests, vaccinations and help for hospitals but not lockdowns: Biden