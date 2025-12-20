While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 20, 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US intelligence indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to capture all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that belonged to the former Soviet empire.

US intelligence reports continue to warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to capture all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that belonged to the former Soviet empire, six sources familiar with US intelligence said, even as negotiators seek an end to the war that would leave Russia with far less territory.

The reports present a starkly different picture from that painted by US President Donald Trump and his Ukraine peace negotiators, who have said Mr Putin wants to end the conflict.

The most recent of the reports dates from late September, according to one of the sources.

The intelligence also contradicts the Russian leader’s denials that he is a threat to Europe.

Ukraine hits ‘shadow fleet’ tanker in Mediterranean Sea

Ukraine struck a Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea with aerial drones for the first time, an official said on Dec 19, reflecting the growing intensity of Kyiv’s attacks on Russian oil shipping.

The vessel – the Qendil – was empty when it was ‍struck by ​drones in neutral waters more than 2,000km from Ukraine, sustaining critical damage, the ‍official at the SBU security service said in a written statement.

The tanker’s last visible position on the morning of Dec 19 was given as off the coast of Crete sailing ​parallel to ​Libya’s coast, MarineTraffic ship tracking data showed.

Kirk’s widow endorses J.D. Vance for US president

PHOTO: AFP

The widow of murdered right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has endorsed J.D. Vance for president in 2028, firing an early starting gun on the White House race, and offering the backing of the influential youth organisation founded by her husband.

Mrs Erika Kirk, whose husband’s Turning Point USA was a major player in mobilising young people to vote for Donald Trump in 2024, told thousands of attendees she was backing the vice-president to become the 48th president.

“We are going to get my husband’s friend J.D. Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” she said on the night of Dec 18 at AmericaFest, the first major Turning Point gathering since Charlie Kirk was killed.

Bondi suspects kept to themselves in Philippines

PHOTO: REUTERS

When the two gunmen accused of attacking a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach travelled to the Philippines in November, they kept to themselves most of the time and barely left their room, a hotel staff member said.

When they did, it was almost always around 9am and lasted just a little over an hour, said the worker, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity after the hotel’s management ordered its staff not to talk to media.

Police allege Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24, killed 15 people on Dec 14 as hundreds celebrated the Jewish holiday.

Rome to charge visitors for Trevi Fountain access

PHOTO: AFP

Tourists will have to pay a €2 (S$3) entrance fee to get close to Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain, which draws vast crowds daily, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said on Dec 19.

The monument, located in a public square, will still be able to be viewed from a distance for free, but closer access will be only for ticket holders, Mr Gualtieri told a press conference.

“From Feb 1, we are introducing a paid ticket for six sites” in the Italian capital, including the Trevi Fountain, he said.