While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 2

US House ousts congressman Santos in historic vote

US lawmakers voted on Dec 1 to expel George Santos, the scandal-plagued politician who lied his way into Congress and has been indicted on charges of bankrolling his lavish lifestyle with stolen donor cash.

Earning a rebuke previously reserved for traitors and convicted criminals, the New York Republican is only the third person to join Washington’s rogues gallery of ejected lawmakers since the Civil War.

He swept into the House in 2022, helping the Republicans grab a tiny majority, but it quickly emerged that almost his entire backstory was a fabrication, from his education and religion to his personal history and professional experience.

Santos, 35, has been indicted on dozens of federal charges of stealing from campaign donors, credit card fraud, money laundering and identity theft.

South Korea launches first spy satellite with SpaceX