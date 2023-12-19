While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 19

Biden’s defence chief urges Israel to reduce civilian harm in Gaza



US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said he urged Israel to protect civilians caught in the war in Gaza and discussed a transition from major combat to lower intensity warfare during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart on Dec 18.

“In any campaign, there will be phases,” Mr Austin told a news conference, saying those required detailed, thoughtful planning and that he would not dictate timelines.

He said he had discussed with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant how to reduce harm to civilians on the battlefield.

