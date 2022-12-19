While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 19

World Cup: Lionel Messi gets his fairy-tale ending

The World Cup in Qatar was many things: The first in the Middle East, the first held during a European winter, the last to feature 32 teams. But after Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win over France in the final on Sunday night, it will ultimately be remembered as The Lionel Messi World Cup.

Draped in a bisht (traditional Arabic cloak) by the Emir of Qatar, Messi, the greatest footballer of his generation and owner of seven Ballon d’Ors, held the Cup aloft at the Lusail Stadium, capping his fifth and final appearance on the sport’s grandest stage with the sweetest prize.

That was the second time he had touched the trophy that night - just minutes earlier, he could not resist planting a little kiss on the dome of the 18-carat gold, 6kg, 36cm trophy as he collected his award as the tournament’s best player.

Naturally, the 35-year-old played a major role in an epic final for the ages, one that matched the astounding drama produced throughout this tournament in Qatar.

