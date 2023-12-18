While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 18

SOS signs found on killed hostages hideout, Israeli military says
Signs reading “SOS” and “help, three hostages” in Hebrew were found on the walls of a Gaza building where three Israeli hostages had been hiding before they were mistakenly killed, Israel’s military said on Dec 17.
The military distributed photographs of the white cloth signs written in red, likely with leftover food. They were hung on a building about 200 metres from where the hostages were shot, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
The Israeli military on Friday identified the three hostages killed in Shejaiya, an eastern suburb of Gaza City, as Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz, abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Samer Al-Talalka, abducted from nearby Kibbutz Nir Am.
Zelensky describes immediate goals for work on EU accession
Ukraine and the European Commission will soon assess Kyiv’s progress on aligning its legislation with that of the European Union and a framework for EU accession talks is expected in the spring, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 17.
In his nightly video address, he reminded the country that EU leaders decided at a summit on Dec 16 to launch formal membership talks with Ukraine. The country faces uncertainty over the future of vital wartime foreign assistance, notably from the United States.
“In the coming days, with the European Commission, we will officially launch the process of assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU legislation -- the screening process,” Zelensky said.
Colombian rebels pledge to stop kidnappings for ransom
Colombian rebels who caused an uproar by abducting the father of a national football star said Sunday they have agreed to stop kidnappings for ransom.
This pledge by the National Liberation Army (ELN) was announced in a joint statement with the government of President Gustavo Petro as a fifth round of peace negotiations concluded in Mexico City.
The talks are aimed at ending six decades of fighting between Bogota and one of the last active leftist rebel armies in a country torn by decades of fighting involving guerrillas, rightwing paramilitary groups and drug gangs.
12 killed in attack on party in Mexico: Officials
At least 12 people were killed and another dozen were wounded in an attack early Dec 17 on a pre-Christmas party in central Mexico, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said.
The attack occurred in the town of Salvatierra, reportedly at a hacienda, or ranch, that can be rented out for festivities.
“So far 12 people are reported dead,” the state’s prosecutor’s office said on X, the former Twitter.
Liverpool held to 0-0 home draw by Man Utd in drab affair
Liverpool missed out on reclaiming top spot when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Dec 17, ending their perfect home record this season.
Juergen Klopp’s side had been knocked out of first place by Arsenal earlier on Dec 17 and would have recaptured a place at the summit with a win but lacked their usual goal threat.
A United side shorn of confidence after a miserable week held on grimly for their point although they have now scored just once in their last eight league visits to Liverpool.