While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 18

SOS signs found on killed hostages hideout, Israeli military says



Signs reading “SOS” and “help, three hostages” in Hebrew were found on the walls of a Gaza building where three Israeli hostages had been hiding before they were mistakenly killed, Israel’s military said on Dec 17.

The military distributed photographs of the white cloth signs written in red, likely with leftover food. They were hung on a building about 200 metres from where the hostages were shot, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

The Israeli military on Friday identified the three hostages killed in Shejaiya, an eastern suburb of Gaza City, as Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz, abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Samer Al-Talalka, abducted from nearby Kibbutz Nir Am.

READ MORE HERE

Zelensky describes immediate goals for work on EU accession

