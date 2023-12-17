While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 17

Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm on Dec 16 that new Qatar-mediated negotiations were under way to recover hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, after a source said Israel’s lead negotiator met Qatar’s prime minister.

Mr Netanyahu sidestepped a question at a news conference about a meeting on Dec 15 in Europe between his lead negotiator, Mossad head David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. However, he confirmed he had given instructions to the negotiating team.

“We have serious criticisms of Qatar, about which I suppose you will hear in due course, but right now we are trying to complete the recovery of our hostages,” he said, alluding to the gas-rich Gulf state’s ties to Hamas and Israel’s arch-foe Iran.

News of a new round of negotiations, first reported by Axios, came after Israel’s military disclosed that troops had accidentally killed three hostages who approached them with a white flag after having escaped their captors in Gaza on Dec 15.

