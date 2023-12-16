While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 16

Giuliani must pay almost $200m to Georgia election workers

Rudy Giuliani must pay more than US$148 million (S$196 million) in damages to two former Georgia election workers he defamed through false accusations that they helped rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump, a jury decided on Dec 15.

The jury in federal court in Washington, DC, found that Giuliani owes the workers, Ms Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ms Ruby Freeman, roughly US$73 million to compensate them for the reputational and emotional harm they suffered and US$75 million to punish the former Trump lawyer and one-time New York major for his conduct.

A federal judge determined before the trial that Giuliani was liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.

The only question before the jury was how much in damages to impose on Giuliani, who helped Republican former President Trump advance his false claims of a stolen 2020 election.

