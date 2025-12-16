While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 16, 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

European leaders including (front row, third to seventh from left) France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (fourth from left, back row) pose for a group photo at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

European leaders propose Europe-led Ukraine peace force

European leaders on Dec 15 proposed a European-led “multinational force” with US support to enforce a potential peace deal in Ukraine, as key powers met in Berlin to push forward efforts to end the war.

The force would be part of “robust security guarantees” for Ukraine from the United States and European powers aimed at guaranteeing that Russia would not violate an agreement to end the war, the leaders meeting in Berlin said in a joint statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that talks in the German capital with US President Donald Trump’s envoys on ending the war with Russia were “not easy” but brought “real progress” on the question of security guarantees.

Mr Zelensky hailed new security guarantees offered by Washington but also said differences remained on the question of what territories Ukraine would have to cede to battlefield enemy Russia.

Displaced Cambodians flee again, and again, as Thai-Cambodia conflict continues

ST PHOTO: MAY WONG

Thousands of displaced civilians on both sides of the disputed areas bordering Thailand and Cambodia have been forced to bolt as fierce clashes continued past a week, seeking shelter wherever they could – in pagodas, schools and hastily set up evacuation centres.

Some have had to flee more than others, as bomb explosions and artillery fire grew uncomfortably close.

Aerial bombings on the Cambodian side on Dec 15 sent thousands scattering yet again, this time heading further inland about 90 minutes away from Srei Snam district, Siem Reap province, towards Siem Reap city.

FBI foils New Year’s Eve bombing plot targeting Los Angeles

PHOTO: REUTERS

Four people are facing criminal charges in connection with what Attorney-General Pam Bondi described on Dec 15 as a foiled bomb plot that contemplated multiple targets, including US immigration agents and their vehicles.

The four individuals have been charged with conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to the complaint filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

“The Turtle Island Liberation Front – a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group – was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles,” Ms Bondi said in a statement.

Rob Reiner’s son Nick charged with homicide for death of filmmaker and wife

PHOTO: REUTERS

The son of Hollywood actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner has been arrested and charged with the murder of his parents after they were found dead in their home over the weekend, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Dec 15.

Nick Reiner, 32, who had struggled with substance abuse, was arrested on the night of Dec 14 and is being held in jail with no bail, the police department said in a press release.

Jail documents earlier showed bail had been set at US$4 million (S$5.2 million).

ICC rejects Israeli attempt to block Gaza war crimes probe

PHOTO: REUTERS

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Dec 15 rejected a challenge from Israel, which had argued that the court’s investigation into crimes committed in the Gaza Strip was invalid.

The tribunal, in its ruling, also upheld ICC arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024, to face accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC commenced an investigation in the Palestinian territory in 2021, and with the ruling against Israel’s challenge it will now be able to resume it.