While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 15

EU green lights Ukraine membership talks, in big win for Kyiv

European Union leaders unexpectedly agreed on Dec 14 to open membership talks with Ukraine, something Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for weeks had vowed to block.

EU diplomats and officials said Mr Orban agreed to leave the room, knowing the other leaders would go ahead and vote on Ukraine.

Mr Orban confirmed that he had abstained from the vote at the EU summit on what he called a “bad decision”.

Such an unusual way to approve a decision - especially such a major one - is unheard of in Brussels, even for a place where diplomats have long been very creative about how to strike deals.

