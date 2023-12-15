While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 15

EU green lights Ukraine membership talks, in big win for Kyiv
European Union leaders unexpectedly agreed on Dec 14 to open membership talks with Ukraine, something Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for weeks had vowed to block.
EU diplomats and officials said Mr Orban agreed to leave the room, knowing the other leaders would go ahead and vote on Ukraine.
Mr Orban confirmed that he had abstained from the vote at the EU summit on what he called a “bad decision”.
Such an unusual way to approve a decision - especially such a major one - is unheard of in Brussels, even for a place where diplomats have long been very creative about how to strike deals.
US wants Israel-Hamas war to end ‘as soon as possible’
The United States wants the Israel-Hamas war to end “as soon as possible,” the White House said on Dec 14, after Israel’s defence minister told a top US official it would last several months more.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had also discussed Israel moving to “low-intensity operations” against Gaza “in the near future”, during his visit to Tel Aviv, White House spokesman John Kirby said.
Mounting civilian casualties in Gaza as Israel responds to the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas have caused a growing rift between allies United States and Israel.
‘Make way for young’: Russians’ biting comments to Putin
President Vladimir Putin answered 67 questions during a marathon press conference on Dec 14, but some of the most stinging ones were broadcast on the screen behind him.
Russian citizens submitted more than 2.8 million questions to Mr Putin, who announced he would run for re-election in 2024, allowing him to extend his decades-long grip on power into the 2030s.
“No need to run for another mandate – make way for the young!” one viewer said, sending his question by text. “Who will be president after you?“ another asked.
France has found British boy missing since 2017
A teenager from Britain who disappeared six years ago has been found in southern France, local authorities said on Dec 14, fleeing a spiritualist mountain community, according to a driver who crossed paths with him and informed the police.
His family has confirmed his identity as Alex Batty, originally from Greater Manchester, the local prosecution office told Reuters.
Batty - then 11 years old - had disappeared during a trip with his mother and grandfather to Malaga, Spain, in 2017.
Liverpool lose in Belgium, Villarreal reach last 16
A youthful Liverpool side lost 2-1 at Union Saint-Gilloise in their final Europa League group game on Dec 14, while Villarreal snatched a place in the last 16 from Rennes with a dramatic victory in France.
Elsewhere, Azeri club Qarabag reached the knock-out play-off round and Slavia Prague finished top of Group G ahead of last season’s runners-up Roma.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rang the changes with his team already secure as Group E winners and with an eye on the weekend’s Premier League game against rivals Manchester United, starting six players aged 20 or younger.