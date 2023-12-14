While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 14

Biden meets relatives of Americans held hostage

President Joe Biden met with family members of Americans held hostage by Hamas on Dec 13, as Israel intensifies its military campaign in Gaza after a pause in fighting during which more than 100 hostages were released.

Relatives of the Americans who are deemed unaccounted for after the Palestinian militant group’s deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel attended the gathering at the White House, either in person or by phone.

Hamas gunmen took 240 people hostage when they burst through the border with Israel and killed around 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

A seven-day truce saw more than 100 hostages released, including four Americans. The rest are still being held incommunicado as Israel bombards Gaza in an effort to destroy its Hamas rulers and fighters.

