While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump speaking to the media after two US Army soldiers and an interpreter were killed in Syria on Dec 13.

Trump vows retaliation after US soldiers killed in Syria

President Donald Trump said there would be “serious retaliation” after two US Army soldiers and an interpreter were killed in Syria on Dec 13. Three other Americans were also wounded.

“This was an ISIS attack against the US, and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them,” Trump wrote, in a social media post. “There will be very serious retaliation,” Mr Trump said in the post.

A statement from US Central Command said the group was ambushed by a lone gunman who they identified as an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant. The gunman was killed.

The attack occurred in the city of Palmyra while the soldiers were conducting counter-terrorism operations in the region, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a separate statement. Palmyra is outside the control of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Thailand doubles down on fight against Cambodia

PHOTO: AFP

Thailand has vowed to continue military operations in its border conflict with Cambodia, with its foreign minister saying that earlier comments made by US President Donald Trump – including that the latter had brokered a ceasefire between the two sides – did not reflect an accurate understanding of the situation.

As fighting extended into a sixth day, Cambodia’s Information Ministry accused Thailand of escalating its attacks on villages and civilian infrastructure in the early hours of Dec 13, saying that the Thai military deployed fighter jets to bomb a hotel and two bridges in Veal Veng district in western Pursat province.

“Thai forces have not stopped and are still continuing the bombing,” Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said.

Engine failure forces United Airlines flight to return

A United Airlines flight bound for Tokyo was forced to return to Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia on the afternoon of Dec 13 after experiencing an engine failure during departure, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

A United spokesperson said the flight landed shortly after takeoff due to the loss of power in one engine.

There were no reported injuries among the 275 passengers and 15 crew members aboard, the spokesperson said.

First urban cable car unveiled outside Paris

PHOTO: AFP

Gondolas floated above a cityscape in the south-eastern suburbs of Paris on Dec 13 as the first urban cable car in the French capital’s region was unveiled.

Officials inaugurated the C1 line in the suburb of Limeil-Brevannes in the presence of Valerie Pecresse, the head of the Ile-de-France region, and the mayors of the towns served by the cable car.

The 4.5km route connects Creteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and passes through Limeil-Brevannes and Valenton.

Warm welcome for Salah as Liverpool beat Brighton

Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike bagged a double to secure a 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Dec 13 while talisman Mohamed Salah, whose future at the Merseyside team is uncertain, recorded a landmark assist on an emotional afternoon.

Arne Slot’s men climbed provisionally to sixth in the table on ‍26 points ​after 16 matches, seven behind leaders Arsenal, while Brighton are now three points off Liverpool in ‍ninth.

Salah, whose future was plunged into doubt following his scathing criticism of Slot and the club a week ago, came ​on to a standing ovation and loud applause as a 26th-minute ⁠substitute after an injury to Gomez.