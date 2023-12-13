While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 13

Aid appeal fails to break Republican border deal demands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came to Congress on Dec 12 to appeal for more aid to resist Russia’s invasion, and Republican leaders told him to first wait for an elusive US deal on immigration.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he told Mr Zelensky that Republicans “stand with him and against Putin’s brutal invasion” but won’t send more aid until Democrats accept “a transformative change” in US immigration and border policies.

Republican demands for tough measures to stem a surge in migration across the US-Mexico border have delayed new Ukraine assistance for months.

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s top-ranking Republican, Mr Roger Wicker of Mississippi, said after a private session Mr Zelensky held with senators that he would prefer to send the aid in December but congressional approval will likely slip to early January as the border talks continue.

