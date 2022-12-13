While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 13

Israeli troops kill Palestinian girl during West Bank firefight
Israeli forces shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian girl during a firefight with militants during a raid in the city of Jenin on Sunday, authorities said, as a wave of violence in the occupied West Bank continued.
An Israeli military statement said soldiers hit the girl unintentionally as they returned fire at armed gunmen on a rooftop. It said it appeared the girl had been on the roof of one of the houses near the gunmen.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the girl, whom he named as Jana Zakarneh, was killed “in cold blood” by an Israeli sniper and said Israel must be held accountable.
Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with ‘Big Hit’
Starved of Big Macs since McDonald’s Corp closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain’s successor - the “Big Hit”.
Russian fast food chain Vkusno & tochka, or “Tasty & that’s it”, on Monday said the Big Hit, complete with a new signature sauce, will be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal will be making a comeback as “Kids’ Combo”.
McDonald’s closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.
China launches suit at WTO against US chip export curbs: Global Times
China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organisation over against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China’s commerce ministry.
The move is a way of seeking to address Chinese concerns through legal means, and a necessary way to defend China’s “legitimate interests,” the tweet said.
The Chinese mission to the WTO in Geneva and the US Trade Representative did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. A WTO spokesperson declined to comment.
Table tennis: Athletes’ passport, vaccination details leaked online, says report
The passport details and vaccination certificates of hundreds of professional table tennis players have been leaked online after a security issue on the server of the sport’s governing body ITTF, Dutch news service RTL Nieuws reported on Monday.
China’s Olympic champion Ma Long and compatriot and world champion Fan Zhendong were among victims of the breach of privacy, with their passport details available online, the report said.
An ITTF spokesperson said it had no evidence that personal information had been accessed prior to the report.
Jin from BTS begins military service, marking end of an era
BTS star Jin starts his mandatory South Korean military duty on Tuesday, the band’s first member to enlist since a hiatus announcement this year left fans heartbroken over the K-pop juggernaut’s uncertain future.
The septet is widely considered the country’s biggest-ever cultural phenomenon – selling out stadiums around the world and dominating the charts while raking in billions and building a global legion of fans known as ARMYs.
But all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military, and while there was a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, they confirmed in October that all members will enlist.