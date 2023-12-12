While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 12

Israel has no intention on staying permanently in Gaza, defence minister says



Israel’s defence minister on Dec 11 said his country has no intention of staying permanently in the Gaza Strip and that it was open to discussing alternatives about who would control the territory, as long as it was not a group hostile to Israel.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also said that Israel was open to possibly reaching an agreement with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, on the condition any agreement included a safe zone along the border and proper guarantees.

“Israel will take any measures in order to destroy Hamas, but we have no intention to stay permanently in the Gaza Strip,” he told reporters.

READ MORE HERE

Zelensky, in Washington, urges Congress not to play into Putin’s hands

