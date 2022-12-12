While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 12

Nasa’s Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon



Nasa’s Orion capsule barreled through Earth’s atmosphere and splashed down in the Pacific ocean on Sunday after making an uncrewed voyage around the moon, winding up the inaugural mission of the US agency’s Artemis lunar programme 50 years to the day after Apollo’s final moon landing.

The gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, carrying a simulated crew of three mannequins wired with sensors, plunked down in the ocean at 9:40 a.m. PST (1740 GMT) off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, executing a key demonstration of how future lunar astronauts would safely return to Earth.

“From Tranquility Base to Taurus-Littrow to the tranquil waters of the Pacific, the latest chapter of Nasa’s journey to the moon comes to a close. Orion, back on Earth,” said Rob Navias, a Nasa commentator speaking on a live stream.

