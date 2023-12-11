While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 11

Hamas says no hostage will leave alive unless demands met, Netanyahu asks to ‘surrender now’



Palestinian militant group Hamas, engaged in a war with Israel in the Gaza Strip, warned Dec 10 that no hostage would leave the territory alive unless the group’s demands were met.

“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership... nor its supporters... can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, said in a televised broadcast, referring to the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

A one-week truce in the war that collapsed on December 1 saw 105 hostages held by the group freed, including 80 Israelis released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

