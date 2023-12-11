While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 11

Hamas says no hostage will leave alive unless demands met, Netanyahu asks to ‘surrender now’
Palestinian militant group Hamas, engaged in a war with Israel in the Gaza Strip, warned Dec 10 that no hostage would leave the territory alive unless the group’s demands were met.
“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership... nor its supporters... can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, said in a televised broadcast, referring to the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
A one-week truce in the war that collapsed on December 1 saw 105 hostages held by the group freed, including 80 Israelis released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.
Thousands march in Brussels against anti-Semitism
Thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Dec 10 in a protest against anti-Semitism, after a surge in outbreaks across Europe amid the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.
The European Commission has warned that European Jews are facing threats after a spike in anti-Semitic incidents across Europe.
Brussels police said around 4,000 people attended the march in the Belgian capital, with some holding placards reading: “You don’t have to be Jewish to march against anti-Semitism.”
Biden invites Zelensky to White House for Dec 12 meeting
US President Joe Biden has invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to a Dec 12 meeting at the White House to discuss the ongoing war against Russia and the “vital importance” of continued US support of their defense efforts.
In a statement, the White House said the two will discuss Ukraine’s “urgent needs” facing Ukraine, and comes as the White House looks to strike an agreement with Congress that would provide military aid for Ukraine and Israel.
Zelensky’s office said on the Telegram messaging app that the Ukrainian leader would arrive in Washington on Monday and that he would meet Biden during a working visit that would include “a series of meetings and discussions.”
Tottenham end winless run as Richarlison hits two in Newcastle rout
Tottenham Hotspur secured a first Premier League win since October as Brazilian striker Richarlison also returned to form with two goals in a 4-1 drubbing of a jaded-looking Newcastle United on Dec 10.
Ange Postecoglou’s side earned the dubious distinction of being the first Premier League team to lead 1-0 in five successive games without winning any of them in midweek as they went down at home to West Ham United.
But this time, after Destiny Udogie tapped in his first goal for the club from captain Son Heung-min’s cutback after 26 minutes, they never looked back.
Granada v Athletic match abandoned after fan dies
Granada’s match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in La Liga was abandoned after a supporter died in the stands at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium.
The match was paused in the 18th minute with visitors Athletic leading 1-0 as the Granada fan received medical attention, with La Liga confirming the match was then abandoned “because of the sad death of a fan” in a statement.
Players from both sides left the pitch 20 minutes after play was suspended, with supporters then requested to leave the stadium after the decision was eventually taken to abandon the game.