While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 10

Ukraine’s Zelensky says he’s travelling to Argentina

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec 9 that he was travelling to Argentina.

Mr Zelensky, who announced his trip on the Telegram messaging app and who is on his first visit to Latin America, will be attending the inauguration on Dec 10 of Argentine President Javier Milei.

The Ukrainian president said he had met the prime minister of the West African country of Cape Verde on his way to Argentina.

Ukrainian media speculated this week that Mr Milei’s inauguration could serve as a backdrop for a meeting between Mr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to resolve differences over Ukraine’s bid for European Union membership.

READ MORE HERE

Venezuela says will hold ‘high-level’ talks with Guyana