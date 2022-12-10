While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 10

Ukraine gets more US aid, as Russia-Iran ties worry West

The United States announced new military aid for Ukraine on Friday and vowed to disrupt Russian ties with Iran, which a British envoy said involved Moscow seeking hundreds of ballistic missiles and offering unprecedented military support in return.

Teheran and Moscow have denied Western accusations that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack targets in Ukraine, where officials warned on Friday of a winter-long power deficit after repeated Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters in October that Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles as well as more drones.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Washington was very concerned about the “deepening and burgeoning defence partnership” between Iran and Russia, and would work to disrupt that relationship, including on drones.

