While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 10

Ukraine gets more US aid, as Russia-Iran ties worry West
The United States announced new military aid for Ukraine on Friday and vowed to disrupt Russian ties with Iran, which a British envoy said involved Moscow seeking hundreds of ballistic missiles and offering unprecedented military support in return.
Teheran and Moscow have denied Western accusations that Russia is using Iranian drones to attack targets in Ukraine, where officials warned on Friday of a winter-long power deficit after repeated Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters in October that Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles as well as more drones.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Washington was very concerned about the “deepening and burgeoning defence partnership” between Iran and Russia, and would work to disrupt that relationship, including on drones.
China’s Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing’s goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the US dollar’s grip on world trade.
Mr Xi was speaking in Saudi Arabia where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted two “milestone” Arab summits with the Chinese leader which showcased the powerful prince’s regional heft as he courts partnerships beyond close historic ties with the West.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and economic giant China both sent strong messages during Mr Xi’s visit on “non-interference” at a time when Riyadh’s relationship with Washington has been tested over human rights, energy policy and Russia.
After 20 years in a cage, freedom for Albania brown bear
After more than two decades in a cage at an Albanian restaurant for diners to look at, brown bear Mark is heading towards a better life in an Austrian sanctuary.
Until now, he has spent his life entertaining visitors to the Sofra e Ariut (Bear’s Table) restaurant in Tirana along with his sister Liza.
But on Wednesday, under heavy anaesthetic, he started his journey to the Arbesbach shelter in northern Austria, thanks to the Four Paws animal welfare group.
King Charles meets Wrexham football club’s Hollywood owners
King Charles III on Friday visited Wrexham in north Wales on Friday, and met the Hollywood actors who have bought the new city’s football club.
The king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, visited Wrexham to celebrate the small town gaining city status last year.
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, most famous for his role in comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, took control of Wrexham’s lowly football club last year with an initial £2 million (S$3.3 million) investment.
Neymar says ‘no guarantee’ he will play for Brazil again
Brazil star Neymar hinted he might quit international football on Friday, saying he could not “100 per cent” guarantee he would play for the national team again.
Speaking after his side’s World Cup quarter-final defeat in Qatar, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar suggested he could step away.
“I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 per cent that I will return,” said an emotional Neymar, 30.