While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 1

COP28 opens with ‘historic’ launch of loss and damage fund
Nearly 200 nations agreed on Nov 30 to launch a fund to support countries hit by global warming, in a “historic” moment at the start of UN climate talks in the oil-rich UAE.
The landmark announcement came as the Emirati host of the COP28 talks declared that fossil fuels must be part of any final climate deal negotiated over the next two weeks.
The talks in Dubai come at a pivotal moment for the planet, with emissions still rising and the UN on Nov 30 declaring 2023 on track to become the hottest year in human history.
The formal establishment of the “loss and damage” fund long sought by climate-vulnerable nations provided an early win at COP28, where sharp divisions over the phasing out of fossil fuels were immediately apparent.
Hamas hands over two female hostages to Israel
Hamas on Nov 30 handed two female hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza City’s central Palestine Square and further hostages are expected to be released later in the evening following a last-minute deal struck with Israel to extend a truce.
Israel identified the freed hostages as 21-year-old Mia Schem, who was seized at a dance party along with many of the other hostages abducted into Gaza, and 40-year-old Amit Soussana. Ms Schem also holds French nationality.
Footage aired on Aljazeera showed the women being taken out of a white vehicle surrounded by armed Hamas militants in Gaza City and met by Red Cross officials, amid a throng of onlookers.
Russia controversy overshadows OSCE security summit
The world’s largest regional security group opened its Skopje summit on Nov 30 with Russia and Ukraine’s allies in open conflict, rattling the organisation that is intended as a forum for East-West blocs.
The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has been struggling to survive with Russia blocking key decisions, including the group’s budget.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s attendance at the Skopje gathering this week sparked a boycott from Ukraine and key allies.
Ukraine’s SBU targets rail line deep inside Russian Siberia
An operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detonated explosives on a railway line in Siberia that Russia uses for military supplies, a Ukrainian source told Reuters on Nov 30.
The source, who declined to be identified, said four explosive devices were detonated overnight as a cargo train was moving through the Severomuysky Tunnel in Buryatia region, which borders Mongolia.
Such an attack, more than 4,000km from Ukraine, would be a striking demonstration of Kyiv’s ability to conduct operations deep inside Russia, amid Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.
Letitia Sim wins silver, qualifies for Paris Olympics
National swimmer Letitia Sim will be packing her bags for Paris in July, after she clocked 1min 6.36sec in the 100m breaststroke at the Japan Open on Nov 30 to qualify for the Olympics.
Competing at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Singapore’s breaststroke queen posted a national record en route to clinching the silver behind home favourite Reona Aoki (1:06.24), while Kanako Watanabe (1:07.16) took the bronze.
She is the second Singaporean swimmer to qualify for the 2024 Games, after Jonathan Tan made the cut in the men’s 50m freestyle at the Cambodia SEA Games in May.