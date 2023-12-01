While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 1

COP28 opens with ‘historic’ launch of loss and damage fund

Nearly 200 nations agreed on Nov 30 to launch a fund to support countries hit by global warming, in a “historic” moment at the start of UN climate talks in the oil-rich UAE.

The landmark announcement came as the Emirati host of the COP28 talks declared that fossil fuels must be part of any final climate deal negotiated over the next two weeks.

The talks in Dubai come at a pivotal moment for the planet, with emissions still rising and the UN on Nov 30 declaring 2023 on track to become the hottest year in human history.

The formal establishment of the “loss and damage” fund long sought by climate-vulnerable nations provided an early win at COP28, where sharp divisions over the phasing out of fossil fuels were immediately apparent.

READ MORE HERE

Hamas hands over two female hostages to Israel