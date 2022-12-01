While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 1

UK royals in new race row as William and Kate head to US

A godmother of Prince William quit the royal household on Wednesday and apologised for repeatedly asking a black British woman where she was “really” from, plunging Buckingham Palace into a fresh racism row.

Ms Susan Hussey’s resignation came just as Prince William and his wife Kate made their first visit to the United States in eight years and after racism claims from his brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan.

In Boston, a spokesman for the royal couple told reporters: “Racism has no place in our society. “These comments were unacceptable, and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Ms Hussey, 83, is a longstanding former lady-in-waiting to Prince William’s late grandmother, queen Elizabeth II and was a courtier to Queen Consort Camilla. She is one of Prince William’s six godparents.

