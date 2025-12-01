While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 1, 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner meeting with a Ukrainian delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Rubio sees progress in Florida talks with Ukraine

US and Ukrainian officials held what both sides called productive talks on Nov 30 about a peace deal with Russia, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing optimism about progress despite challenges in ending the more than 3-year-long war.

“We continue to be realistic about how difficult this is, but optimistic, particularly given the fact that as we’ve made progress, I think there is a shared vision here that this is not just about ending the war ... it is about securing Ukraine’s future, a future that we hope will be more prosperous than it’s ever been,” Mr Rubio said in Florida, where the talks were being held.

Mr Rubio said the aim is to create a pathway that leaves Ukraine sovereign and independent.

The discussions follow roughly two weeks of negotiations that began with a US blueprint for peace.

Hong Kong acts to quell anger after deadly building blaze

PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong’s government moved to stamp out mounting public anger in the wake of the city’s deadliest fire in nearly eight decades, which left at least 146 people dead and raised questions about missed warnings.

The city’s National Security Police arrested a man who started a petition demanding the government take follow-up action after the fire, local media including HK01, citing unidentified information. Police on Nov 30 made two more arrests – former district councillor Kenneth Cheung and an unidentified volunteer at the fire site.

In response to questions about the reported arrests, police said they would “take actions according to actual circumstances and in accordance with the law.”

Pope Leo: Palestinian state ‘only’ solution to Israeli conflict

PHOTO: REUTERS

Pope Leo said on Nov 30 that the only solution in the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people must include a Palestinian state, reaffirming the Vatican's position.

"We all know that at this time Israel still does not accept that solution, but we see it as the only solution," Pope Leo, the first US pope, told journalists on a flight from Turkey to Lebanon during his first in-flight press conference.

"We are also friends with Israel and we are seeking to be a mediating voice between the two parties that might help them close in on a solution with justice for everyone," added the pope, speaking in Italian.

Kazakhstan tells Ukraine to stop attacking Black Sea terminal after oil exports halted

PHOTO: REUTERS

Kazakhstan told Ukraine on Nov 30 to stop attacking the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles more than 1 per cent of global oil, after a major drone attack halted exports and seriously damaged loading infrastructure.

The CPC, which includes Russian, Kazakh and US shareholders, said it had halted operations after a mooring at its Russian terminal on the Black Sea was significantly damaged by a Ukrainian naval drone attack.

Ukraine in 2025 mounted wave after wave of attacks on Russia's oil refineries and crude oil terminals in an attempt to undermine one of the most important sources of income for the Russian war economy.

Verstappen wins Qatar GP to ensure three-way title showdown

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix, while McLaren blew it, to take the Formula One title battle with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to a season-ending showdown in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Championship leader Norris finished fourth, behind the Williams of Spaniard Carlos Sainz, with the Briton’s advantage slashed to 12 points as McLaren paid a heavy price for a strategy blunder when the safety car was deployed early on.

Verstappen’s third win in a row in the night race moved the four-times world champion up to second in the standings, now four points clear of Norris’s Australian teammate Piastri who started on pole but finished second.