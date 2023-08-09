While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 9

Biden’s carbon proposal unworkable, US power sector warns

US power plant owners warned the Biden administration on Tuesday that its sweeping plan to slash carbon emissions from the electricity sector is unworkable, relying too heavily on costly technologies that aren’t yet proven at scale.

Top utility trade group the Edison Electric Institute asked the US Environmental Protection Agency to scrap the proposed power plant standards, which hinge on the widespread commercial availability of carbon capture and storage and low-emissions green hydrogen. They said the agency’s vision was “not legally or technically sound”.

Resistance from the EEI and other energy-related groups poses a potentially big challenge to the Biden administration’s climate agenda.

Mr Biden has a goal to achieve net-zero emissions in the US power sector, the source of a quarter of the nation’s climate warming gases, by 2035.

READ MORE HERE

Deal struck to send Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium to Ukraine