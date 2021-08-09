While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 9

California wildfire now second-worst in state history

The monstrous Dixie Fire in northern California continued to grow overnight, making it the second-largest wildfire in state history as thousands of people continued to flee advancing flames, authorities said Sunday (Aug 8).

As of early Sunday it had destroyed 463,477 acres (187,562 hectares), up from the previous day's 447,723 acres. It now covers an area larger than Los Angeles and roughly the size of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The Dixie blaze is the largest active wildfire in the United States, but one of only 11 major wildfires in California.

Australia struggling to reboot international education sector

Australia is struggling to find a way to bring back foreign students and reboot its lucrative international education sector, prompting concerns that the students may start looking to study in other countries.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Australia's strict travel curbs have left the sector frozen, leading to a loss of about 100,000 students and costing the economy about A$10 billion (S$10 billion) in the past year.

The losses have forced universities to cut staff and courses.

Andrew Cuomo accuser who filed criminal complaint over groping speaks publicly for first time

A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany will speak publicly for the first time in a televised interview to be broadcast on Monday (Aug 9), saying the governor "needs to be held accountable."

Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. Cuomo has thus far resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers.

Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces.

Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris.

Thousands of people partied in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday to watch the closing ceremony of the delayed 2020 Olympics and celebrate the French capital's status as host of the 2024 showpiece.

The contrast was dramatic after a Tokyo Games played out in mostly empty stadia and under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Football: Lukaku misses Inter friendly ahead of expected Chelsea move

Romelu Lukaku will not play in Inter Milan's pre-season friendly at Parma on Sunday after widespread reports in Italy said the striker was set to rejoin Chelsea in a deal worth up to 115 million euros (S$183.24 million).

Belgium forward Lukaku was not in the Inter squad for the match at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, which will kick off at 1700 GMT and is expected to feature protests from supporters against a likely sale that comes after a concerted pursuit from European champions Chelsea.

Inter are preparing to offload the 28-year-old for a fee which comes close to the record paid by a British club just days after Manchester City laid out £100 million to sign England international Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

