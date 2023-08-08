While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 8

Ukraine ‘satisfied’ with Saudi-led conflict talks



Ukraine on Monday said it was “satisfied” with a summit held in Saudi Arabia over the weekend on a peace settlement to end fighting, to which Moscow was not invited.

Representatives from around 40 countries including China, India, the United States and Ukraine took part in the peace summit, which was held in Jeddah.

“We are very satisfied with the results of the summit,” the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said.

READ MORE HERE

Judge dismisses Trump’s defamation claim against E. Jean Carroll

