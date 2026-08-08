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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 8, 2026

US Senate passes sweeping Russia sanctions Bill

The US Senate on Aug 7 passed a sweeping sanctions package targeting Russia’s energy revenues.

The legislation now heads to the House of Representatives, though a vote there will not take place until at least early September due to the congressional summer recess.

The package would impose sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, financial institutions and the so-called shadow fleet used to evade restrictions on Moscow’s oil exports.

It would also allow President Donald Trump to set tariffs of up to 500 per cent on Russian imports, including gas and oil.

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Zelensky makes landmark visit to Russia ally Serbia

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug 7 began his first official visit to Serbia to discuss security with a rare European country still closely allied with Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Welcomed at Belgrade airport by Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, Zelensky had dinner with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP ahead of the trip that it was an attempt to “pull the Serbs away from Russia’s side”, but Vucic has remained adamant that his decision not to sanction Moscow would not change.

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Alleged school gunman a quiet teen loved by grandparents

ST PHOTO: MAY WONG

The 14-year-old boy who allegedly killed seven people in a shooting rampage on Aug 7 was said to have been a quiet, reserved boy raised by loving grandparents.

The teen allegedly took a registered gun belonging to his grandfather to carry out the shootings. Police said he killed his grandparents at home before heading to school, where he killed two teachers and three other school staff members before turning the gun on himself.

He died while he was being taken to hospital.

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Spain to establish border controls on travellers from Italy

PHOTO: REUTERS

Spain’s government said on Aug 7 it would establish border controls for flights and ships from Italy from midnight on Aug 8 until Sept 7 in a dispute with the neighbouring country over irregular migration.

Passport, nationality and visa checks would be conducted for Italian passengers and visitors from other countries arriving from Italy “amid the persistent irregular migratory pressure” from the country.

Spain said the measures would apply while Italy applied its own measures which it said were motivated by the mass migration rush by 72,000 people on Spain’s African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.

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Allies rally, as Norway FA demands Infantino’s resignation

PHOTO: AFP

Football appeared to be headed for a prolonged standoff on Aug 7 as allies of FIFA president Gianni Infantino rallied behind him while Norway demanded his resignation after several European associations withdrew their support.

Confederations and national associations continued to choose sides a week after Infantino abandoned his proposal to raise some US$4.2 billion (S$5.3 billion) by selling off a stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other tournaments.

Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said Infantino no longer had the confidence of the football community, saying the sport needed to move beyond “Game of Thrones” power struggles and focus on real governance reform.

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